Phumtham denies Chinese minister bypassed Thailand to tackle call-centre scams

Phumtham explained that all three countries agreed that Liu would cross into Myanmar to oversee the suppression efforts.

The repatriation of Chinese criminals and victims will be coordinated via the Chinese embassy in Myanmar, while Thailand remains prepared to assist any victims who may enter its territory.

China Seeks Thailand’s Support in Cracking Down on Scams

On 28 January, Liu met with Pol Lt-Gen Trairong Phiwpan, Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, to request cooperation in tackling Chinese scam gangs operating in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area. Liu highlighted that 36 major Chinese gangs are active in the region.

The first group of rescued victims from Myawaddy will be sent to Thailand, with most others undergoing identification procedures in Myanmar. While China will dispatch planes to directly retrieve scam victims from Myanmar, criminal gang members will still face legal action from the relevant authorities.

Coordinated Efforts and Responsibility Sharing

Phumtham emphasised that all three nations have agreed on a division of responsibilities. When China sends aircraft to pick up its citizens from Mae Sot, who were rescued from Myawaddy, the Chinese government will bear all associated costs.

“We will coordinate the operations and step in to assist where necessary,” Phumtham concluded.

