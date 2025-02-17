Phumtham denies Chinese minister bypassed Thailand to tackle call-centre scams

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has denied claims that Chinese Assistant Public Security Minister Liu Zhongyi bypassed Thailand to crack down on call-centre scam gangs in Myanmar.
Phumtham clarified that Liu did not act independently in the operation. During a meeting earlier this month, the two reached an agreement on joint efforts to combat the scam networks.
Following Liu's meeting with Myanmar’s junta Home Affairs Minister, Tun Tun Naung, on Friday, he informed Phumtham of the agreement reached between China and Myanmar.
Liu is scheduled to meet Phumtham again on Wednesday to provide updates on ongoing operations and to discuss further cooperation.
Thailand, Myanmar, and China have been collaborating for two months to dismantle call-centre scams operating in border areas.
As part of this effort, Thailand is responsible for cutting off electricity, fuel supplies, and internet signals to five Myanmar border areas, effectively crippling the scam operations.
Phumtham explained that all three countries agreed that Liu would cross into Myanmar to oversee the suppression efforts.
The repatriation of Chinese criminals and victims will be coordinated via the Chinese embassy in Myanmar, while Thailand remains prepared to assist any victims who may enter its territory.
On 28 January, Liu met with Pol Lt-Gen Trairong Phiwpan, Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, to request cooperation in tackling Chinese scam gangs operating in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area. Liu highlighted that 36 major Chinese gangs are active in the region.
The first group of rescued victims from Myawaddy will be sent to Thailand, with most others undergoing identification procedures in Myanmar. While China will dispatch planes to directly retrieve scam victims from Myanmar, criminal gang members will still face legal action from the relevant authorities.
Phumtham emphasised that all three nations have agreed on a division of responsibilities. When China sends aircraft to pick up its citizens from Mae Sot, who were rescued from Myawaddy, the Chinese government will bear all associated costs.
“We will coordinate the operations and step in to assist where necessary,” Phumtham concluded.