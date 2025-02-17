Thailand’s defence minister denounces Cambodian provocation

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday expressed his concern over the recent provocative incident by Cambodian troops in Surin, saying that he does not want this incident to develop into a conflict.
His remarks followed an incident on February 13 when Cambodian troops crossed the border to Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin, sang their national anthem and challenged Thai troops to open fire.
Prasat Ta Muen Thom is an ancient Khmer temple, which Thailand regards as being within its territory along the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district.
Phumtham stressed that the temple is located in Thailand, although the border demarcation in the area has not yet been finalised. He added that Thailand is allowing Cambodians to visit the temple for worship.
“However, we have concern over the Cambodian troops singing their national anthem in a show of symbolism,” he said.
Phumtham noted that the relevant military departments had formally protested to the Cambodian Army, adding that he will discuss this issue with Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.
He confirmed that Thailand and Cambodia do not have any conflict, saying that Thailand formally protested to demonstrate that the temple was on Thai soil even though the border demarcation in the area has not yet been finalised.
“So far, we have tried to take the feelings of local people and tourists from over the border to prevent conflict,” he said.