Thailand’s defence minister denounces Cambodian provocation

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday expressed his concern over the recent provocative incident by Cambodian troops in Surin, saying that he does not want this incident to develop into a conflict.

His remarks followed an incident on February 13 when Cambodian troops crossed the border to Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin, sang their national anthem and challenged Thai troops to open fire.

Prasat Ta Muen Thom is an ancient Khmer temple, which Thailand regards as being within its territory along the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district.