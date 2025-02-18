Myanmar, China, Thailand discuss repatriation of detainees in Myawady, KK Park

The trilateral task force is inspecting the detention facilities in Myawady, Shwe Kokko, and KK Park, verifying the identities and records of detained foreign nationals, and ensuring proper detention conditions. Discussions are ongoing to expedite the process of repatriation.

The Myanmar government remains committed to investigating and taking decisive action against illegal online fraud operations. Authorities continue to collaborate with neighbouring countries and international organizations to prevent and dismantle illicit online gambling and financial scam networks in Myanmar’s border areas.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network