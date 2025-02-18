Myanmar, China, Thailand discuss repatriation of detainees in Myawady, KK Park

Many of these individuals entered Myanmar illegally via border routes after transiting through neighbouring countries, including Thailand. Authorities have been investigating and cracking down on illegal online gambling, online scams, and other criminal activities in Myawady, Shwe Kokko, and KK Park. Between January 30 and February 16, 2025, a total of 1,030 foreign nationals were identified and detained. Officials are working to repatriate them to their respective countries by legal procedures.
As part of these efforts, Myanmar’s Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Major General Aung Kyaw Kyaw, along with officials from the Central Committee for the Supervision of the Repatriation of Illegal Foreign Nationals, met with representatives from China’s Ministry of Public Security, including Assistant Minister Liu Zhong Yi, and Thailand’s Ministry of National Defense, represented by General Daisa Insomlas. These officials arrived in Myawady on the morning of February 17.
The trilateral task force is inspecting the detention facilities in Myawady, Shwe Kokko, and KK Park, verifying the identities and records of detained foreign nationals, and ensuring proper detention conditions. Discussions are ongoing to expedite the process of repatriation.
The Myanmar government remains committed to investigating and taking decisive action against illegal online fraud operations. Authorities continue to collaborate with neighbouring countries and international organizations to prevent and dismantle illicit online gambling and financial scam networks in Myanmar’s border areas.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network