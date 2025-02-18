Thai businessman complains border trade affected by Myawaddy bans

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2025

An operator of the cargo port in Tak’s Mae Sot district has asked the Thai government to collaborate with Myanmar to tackle illegal business in Myawaddy township so as to maintain border trade opportunities.

Udom Suksod, managing director of Hayaek Group, an operator of the 34th cargo port, said Karen customers purchased construction materials from his company for building projects in Myawaddy township.

He believes that Chinese investment firms rented the area from Karen people to build hotels and worker accommodations there.

Udom confirmed that his Chinese customers established their companies in Bangkok and ran their businesses in compliance with the law. He added that illegal operators comprised only 1-2% of businesses in Shwe Kokko town in Myawaddy.

He advised the government to cut off power and internet supply to illegal business operators area by area, not as a whole. The Thai government should seek collaboration from Myanmar, he added.

He also suggested that the government launch measures to take care of Thai entrepreneurs, saying that 95% of products transported through the Thailand-Myanmar border came from Chinese companies.

