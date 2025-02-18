Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has given the green light to Liu Zhongyi, China’s Assistant Minister of Public Security of China, to tackle scam operations in Myawaddy on the border with Thailand. However, beneath the surface, former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, known as "STR" – an acronym meaning "Meddling in everything" – has emerged as a hidden player, reportedly collaborating with Myanmar to pressure the Border Guard Force (BGF), the Karen militia that controls Myawaddy.

Liu Zhongyi, Beijing's enforcer, is closely overseeing the crackdown on call-centre fraud gangs in Myawaddy, but his actions risk triggering border tensions.

The "Sin City” cleanup led by Liu Zhongyi has sparked widespread debate. Some question the Thai government's inaction, while others argue that China is encroaching on Thailand's sovereignty. Myawaddy lies on the border, next to Thailand’s Mae Sot in Tak province.

The crackdown on Chinese crime syndicates in Myawaddy is a joint effort by China, Myanmar, and Thailand, shaped by the unique political dynamics within ASEAN, where Beijing wields significant influence.

Liu Zhongyi's success is inseparable from behind-the-scenes diplomacy. Key figures like Thaksin and Min Aung Hlaing have played critical roles in pressuring Major General Saw Chit Thu, the junta-allied BGF warlord, as well as the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA), which also protects scam syndicates.

Thailand implemented a "three-cuts" strategy – cutting electricity, fuel, and internet services to the syndicates – while Myanmar added pressure by halting fuel supplies.