China asks Thais to continue cutting utilities to Myawaddy

China’s Assistant Minister of Public Security Liu Zhongyi has suggested that Thailand continue to cut the provision of electricity, internet and fuel to thwart call centre scammers in border areas despite calls by Myanmar for the measures to be suspended.

He confirmed that the utility cutoffs have achieved tangible results, adding that the measures have been recognised internationally, Defence Ministry spokesperson Maj-Gen Thanathip Sawangsaeng said on Tuesday.

Liu Zhongyi suggested that Thailand promotes a tripartite mechanism for dealing with call centre scammers based on sovereignty and national laws.

He also demanded that Thailand prevent scammers from escaping to other areas, while asking Thai and Myanmar authorities to facilitate the repatriation of Chinese victims from the border to the airport.