China asks Thais to continue cutting utilities to Myawaddy

China’s Assistant Minister of Public Security Liu Zhongyi has suggested that Thailand continue to cut the provision of electricity, internet and fuel to thwart call centre scammers in border areas despite calls by Myanmar for the measures to be suspended.
He confirmed that the utility cutoffs have achieved tangible results, adding that the measures have been recognised internationally, Defence Ministry spokesperson Maj-Gen Thanathip Sawangsaeng said on Tuesday.
Liu Zhongyi suggested that Thailand promotes a tripartite mechanism for dealing with call centre scammers based on sovereignty and national laws.
He also demanded that Thailand prevent scammers from escaping to other areas, while asking Thai and Myanmar authorities to facilitate the repatriation of Chinese victims from the border to the airport.
Thanathip noted that the ministry and the assistant minister are working closely on information exchange to tackle call centre gangs. Liu Zhongyi will meet Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday, he added.
He confirmed that Myanmar had asked Thailand to suspend the utility cuts, as the measure affected more than 100,000 people in Myawaddy township bordering Tak’s Mae Sot district.
“Hospitals in Myawaddy cannot conduct surgery for patients as electricity is necessary for medical equipment,” he explained.
He added that Myanmar was also demanding that Thailand contact its authorities for repatriation instead of ethnic forces like the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army.
Thanathip confirmed that the ministry will report the suggestions and demands made by China and Myanmar to the relevant authorities for consideration, adding that all agencies have been asked to ensure a smooth repatriation process.
Chinese authorities have undertaken to provide six charter flights to repatriate 300 Chinese victims back to their home country each day.
The repatriation of 200 victims will take place on Thursday (February 20) and China Southern Airlines was working with Mae Sot Airport to ensure all went smoothly.