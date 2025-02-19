Anwar, Thaksin discuss Myanmar, South China Sea with Brunei's Sultan

In his Facebook post, Anwar said the discussion was also attended by the advisory team for Malaysia's Asean Chairmanship, led by former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Anwar said they had very engaging discussions with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the most senior Asean leader, who has a wealth of invaluable experience in a wide spectrum of Asean matters.

"About the situation in Myanmar, the view was that while it remains bound by the Five-Point consensus, no effort should be spared to continue the engagement process - with all relevant stakeholders.