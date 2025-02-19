Phumtham discusses call-centre scams, drug issues with Lao defence minister

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai met with his Lao counterpart, Senior Lieutenant General Khamliang Outhakaysone, on Wednesday morning to discuss enhanced cooperation in combating call-centre scam gangs and drug trafficking.
Khamliang paid a courtesy visit to Phumtham, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, at the Defence Ministry. Before co-chairing the 29th Thai-Lao General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, the two ministers participated in a formal ceremony. Phumtham led Khamliang in reviewing the guard of honour at the ministry's main compound.
Following their discussion, Phumtham informed reporters about efforts to tighten cooperation in addressing various cross-border issues. He emphasised the close ties between Thailand and Laos and acknowledged the shared challenges along their mutual border.
Phumtham stated that Khamliang reaffirmed Laos' commitment to rescuing victims of call-centre scam gangs operating along the Lao border. Additionally, Khamliang pledged cooperation in suppressing scam gangs, drug traffickers, and other transnational crimes.
After the GBC meeting, Phumtham is scheduled to meet Liu Zhongyi, China's Assistant Minister of Public Security, at 4 pm. Liu is expected to brief Phumtham on the outcomes of his recent visit to Mae Sot district in Tak and his discussions in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, regarding crackdowns on call-centre scam gangs.
During their meeting, Liu is anticipated to present four key proposals for Thailand's consideration: