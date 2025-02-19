Phumtham discusses call-centre scams, drug issues with Lao defence minister

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai met with his Lao counterpart, Senior Lieutenant General Khamliang Outhakaysone, on Wednesday morning to discuss enhanced cooperation in combating call-centre scam gangs and drug trafficking.

Courtesy Visit and Formal Reception

Khamliang paid a courtesy visit to Phumtham, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, at the Defence Ministry. Before co-chairing the 29th Thai-Lao General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, the two ministers participated in a formal ceremony. Phumtham led Khamliang in reviewing the guard of honour at the ministry's main compound.