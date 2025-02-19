The crime fighter behind the call centre crackdown

The crackdown on border cyber-scam operations launched by Liu Zhongyi, China’s assistant minister of Public Security, on February 16-17 has sparked widespread reactions among Thais. Many have questioned the absence of Thai government representatives, wondering why "Crime Fighter Liu" could hop freely between Thailand and Myanmar as if he held sovereignty over Thai territory.

Thai Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai insisted Bangkok was fully aware of Liu’s movements, as the operation was a trilateral collaboration between Thailand, Myanmar, and China.

In fact, those following the crackdown on call-centre gangs in Myawaddy would know that before crossing the Moei River, Liu had just returned from Naypyitaw.

On February 14, Liu travelled to Naypyitaw for talks with junta Home Affairs Minister Lt-Gen Tun Tun Naung, and arranged to meet in Myawaddy.

On February 16, he crossed the Thai border to Myawaddy for a meeting with Tun Tun Naung and the junta’s chief of police, Pol Maj-Gen Win Saw Moe.