The crime fighter behind the call centre crackdown

The crackdown on border cyber-scam operations launched by Liu Zhongyi, China’s assistant minister of Public Security, on February 16-17 has sparked widespread reactions among Thais. Many have questioned the absence of Thai government representatives, wondering why "Crime Fighter Liu" could hop freely between Thailand and Myanmar as if he held sovereignty over Thai territory.
Thai Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai insisted Bangkok was fully aware of Liu’s movements, as the operation was a trilateral collaboration between Thailand, Myanmar, and China.
In fact, those following the crackdown on call-centre gangs in Myawaddy would know that before crossing the Moei River, Liu had just returned from Naypyitaw.
On February 14, Liu travelled to Naypyitaw for talks with junta Home Affairs Minister Lt-Gen Tun Tun Naung, and arranged to meet in Myawaddy.
On February 16, he crossed the Thai border to Myawaddy for a meeting with Tun Tun Naung and the junta’s chief of police, Pol Maj-Gen Win Saw Moe.
On February 17, Liu crossed the Moei River again to visit the human-trafficking-victim screening centre in Shwe Kokko New City, monitoring Myanmar police operations.
While in Myawaddy, Liu was under the protection of the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), as the city has had no Myanmar junta security presence for over a year.
Notably, Liu set foot in the BGF "Tiger’s Den" but did not meet Maj-Gen Saw Chit Thu, leader of the BGF, despite earlier reports suggesting the two would hold talks.
Before concluding his mission to cleanse the "sin city" of Myawaddy, Liu is scheduled to meet with Phumtham, who doubles as deputy prime minister, today.
Liu will present four key recommendations from the Chinese government to Phumtham:
1. Strengthen the trilateral security mechanism under the framework of sovereignty and local laws, with the possibility of adding new members in the future.
2. Maintain pressure on the scam syndicates – including cutting electricity, internet, and fuel supplies – despite the Myanmar junta’s calls for their withdrawal.
3. Enhance efforts to prevent criminal scammers from escaping or relocating to other areas.
4. Assist China in repatriating Chinese nationals, with Chinese authorities verifying identities and facilitating their transfer from Myanmar to Thailand.
The second recommendation highlights Naypyitaw’s intent to reclaim Myawaddy by pushing for an end to the "three-cut" measures. It also recognises the fact that junta boss Min Aung Hlaing continues to shield Chit Thu and his Kokko Gang allies.
Thus, China remains firm on enforcing the "three-cuts" strategy to pressure the BGF and Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) into cooperating in the crackdown on call-centre syndicates.
Liu has emerged as a crime-fighting hero among Thais targeted by call centre fraud.
According to the online encyclopaedia Baidu Baike, he is a highly skilled law enforcement officer and one of five individuals honoured as a national public security role model.
He graduated from Heilongjiang Police College and has amassed 32 years of experience in crime investigation, reportedly solving over 1,000 cases.
In 1986, he was promoted to deputy director of the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) under China’s Ministry of Public Security.
Liu is also a member of the Chinese Communist Party and serves as Party Secretary of the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
On April 12, 2024, he was elevated from CIB director to Assistant Minister of Public Security.
Recognising his exceptional track record, Beijing assigned Liu to lead the Myawaddy cleanup operation in coordination with Thai and Myanmar authorities.