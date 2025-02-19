China to start repatriating citizens from Myanmar on Thursday

China will dispatch its first plane to Mae Sot on Thursday to repatriate the first group of approximately 200 Chinese citizens rescued from call-centre gangs in Myanmar, according to the Tak governor.
Tak Governor Chucheep Pongchai said the Thai government had agreed with Liu Zhongyi, China’s assistant minister of public security, to allow China to screen its own citizens to filter out victims from call-centre gang members, without the need for a second screening by Thai authorities.
Chucheep said the screening of victims and alleged criminals would take place in Myanmar’s Myawaddy.
After the screening process, the Chinese citizens will be transported by bus via the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge directly to Mae Sot airport to be flown back home, the governor added.
Chucheep said Tak officials would only facilitate traffic clearance on the roads to the airport, but efforts would be made to minimise the impact on local residents.
The Tak provincial administration would also prepare facilities at the bridge linking Mae Sot to Myawaddy for the screening of victims of other nationalities. However, so far, no foreign embassy has contacted the Tak provincial administration to request the use of the facility, the governor added.
He further stated that it was expected the first plane from China to repatriate the Chinese nationals would land at the airport on Thursday morning.
However, the governor said it was anticipated that Liu would formally inform Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai of the details of the repatriation process during their meeting in Bangkok later on Wednesday.