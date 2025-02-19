China to start repatriating citizens from Myanmar on Thursday

China will dispatch its first plane to Mae Sot on Thursday to repatriate the first group of approximately 200 Chinese citizens rescued from call-centre gangs in Myanmar, according to the Tak governor.

Tak Governor Chucheep Pongchai said the Thai government had agreed with Liu Zhongyi, China’s assistant minister of public security, to allow China to screen its own citizens to filter out victims from call-centre gang members, without the need for a second screening by Thai authorities.

Chucheep said the screening of victims and alleged criminals would take place in Myanmar’s Myawaddy.