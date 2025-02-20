Vietnam approves $8.4 billion railway project linking China

According to the resolution, the construction of a modern and harmonious railway aims to meet the transport demand between Vietnam and China. The initiative is expected to serve as a catalyst for rapid and sustainable economic development along the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong economic corridor while strengthening national defence and security and promoting industrialisation and modernisation.

The project is also expected to help deliver on the targets and missions set in the documents of the 13th National Party Congress and the Party’s resolutions.

The new railway line will span approximately 390.9km for the main route and include 27.9km of branch lines. The project will traverse nine localities Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, Hai Duong and Hai Phong. Starting at the border crossing point in Lao Cai Province, the line will end at Lach Huyen Station in Hai Phong City.