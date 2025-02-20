Repatriation of scam centre victims to commence today

More than 1,200 victims of 12 different nationalities are set to be relocated starting today (February 20) to Thailand for onward repatriation to their home countries.

The returnees, numbering 1,219, are currently being held by the Border Guard Force in Shwe Kokko, where their names are being registered for transfer.

Thailand's Rachamanu Task Force, along with administrative and police units, has prepared a repatriation site at the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 2 in Tha Sai Luad, Mae Sot, Tak Province.