Repatriation of scam centre victims to commence today

More than 1,200 victims of 12 different nationalities are set to be relocated starting today (February 20) to Thailand for onward repatriation to their home countries.
The returnees, numbering 1,219, are currently being held by the Border Guard Force in Shwe Kokko, where their names are being registered for transfer.
Thailand's Rachamanu Task Force, along with administrative and police units, has prepared a repatriation site at the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 2 in Tha Sai Luad, Mae Sot, Tak Province.
Chinese nationals will be repatriated first, with flights scheduled from February 20-22. Other nationalities will follow, beginning on February 23, until all individuals are returned. The exact timing of the transfers will be later confirmed by Myanmar authorities.
China Southern Airlines will operate 16 flights between February 20-22 to transport Chinese nationals. The flights will arrive at Mae Sot Airport in Thailand and return to Xishuangbanna Gasa Airport (JHG) in China.
The detailed flight schedule for repatriating Chinese nationals from Mae Sot Airport to Xishuangbanna Gasa Airport is given below.
February 20, 2025
Flight 2981 (Arrival: 10.40am) / Flight 2982 (Departure: 11.40am)
Flight 2983 (Arrival: 11.40am) / Flight 2984 (Departure: 12.40am)
Flight 2985 (Arrival: 12.40pm) / Flight 2986 (Departure: 13.40pm)
Flight 2987 (Arrival: 13.40pm) / Flight 2988 (Departure: 14.40pm)
February 21, 2025
Flight 2981 (Arrival: 10.40am) / Flight 2982 (Departure: 11.40am)
Flight 2983 (Arrival: 11.40am) / Flight 2984 (Departure: 12.40am)
Flight 2985 (Arrival: 12.40pm) / Flight 2986 (Departure: 13.40pm)
Flight 2987 (Arrival: 13.40pm) / Flight 2988 (Departure: 14.40pm)
Flight 5307 (Arrival: 17.10pm) / Flight 5308 (Departure: 18.10pm)
Flight 5503 (Arrival: 18.10pm) / Flight 5506 (Departure: 19.10pm)
February 22, 2025
Flight 2981 (Arrival: 10.40am) / Flight 2982 (Departure: 11.40am)
Flight 2983 (Arrival: 11.40am) / Flight 2984 (Departure: 12.40pm)
Flight 2985 (Arrival: 12.40pm) / Flight 2986 (Departure: 13.40pm)
Flight 2987 (Arrival: 13.40pm) / Flight 2988 (Departure: 14.40pm)
Flight 5307 (Arrival: 16.40pm) / Flight 5308 (Departure: 17.40pm)
Flight 5503 (Arrival: 17.40pm) / Flight 5506 (Departure: 18.40pm)