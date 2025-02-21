Karen DKBA prepares to cease assisting call centre gang victims, citing high costs

This move comes as the aid has become an unsustainable financial burden. In the past, the DKBA sent 260 victims to Thai authorities in Phop Phra District, incurring substantial costs. Currently, they are still caring for around 300 victims.

Meanwhile, Thailand continues to shoulder the responsibility of caring for over 200 foreign victims of call-centre gangs at the 310th Military Circle in Mueang District, Tak Province.