Karen DKBA prepares to cease assisting call centre gang victims, citing high costs

This move comes as the aid has become an unsustainable financial burden. In the past, the DKBA sent 260 victims to Thai authorities in Phop Phra District, incurring substantial costs. Currently, they are still caring for around 300 victims.
Meanwhile, Thailand continues to shoulder the responsibility of caring for over 200 foreign victims of call-centre gangs at the 310th Military Circle in Mueang District, Tak Province.
On February 18, 2025, 28 victims were repatriated by their respective embassies. The Tak Province Border Operations Centre has decided not to accept any more victims into Thailand and has instructed the relevant embassies to handle their transfers. The only exception is for Chinese nationals brought from Myawaddy, Karen State, Myanmar, with China arranging to take them back to China via Thailand. On February 20, 2025, 200 victims were transported out of Thailand on four flights.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed on Thursday that 600 Chinese nationals remain to be repatriated, and this process will be completed by February 22, 2025, with 12 flights. Afterwards, no more victims from call-centre gangs will be allowed into Thailand.
In a separate report, it was noted that in the newly established city of "Shwe Kokko," opposite Mae Sot District, Tak Province, operations are ongoing with lights still on. However, electricity is now being provided by generators and solar panels, as Thailand cut off the supply of electricity, fuel, and internet to the area on February 5, to pressure the call-centre gang operations.