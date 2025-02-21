Thailand-Singapore mark 60 years of diplomacy, reflecting strong ties

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Singapore in 2025, the Thai Embassy in Singapore held a two-day celebration from February 13-14, 2025. The event featured two highly attended activities: the "Celebrating 60 Years Shared Journey of Thailand and Singapore" at the Embassy and the "Orchids from the Land of Smiles" exhibition at Gardens by the Bay.
These events marked the kick-off of year-long celebrations in 2025, attracting key figures, business leaders and citizens from both countries.
The celebration at the Embassy marked the beginning of a year of friendship
On February 13, 2025, Ambassador Ureerat Chareontoh hosted the event "Celebrating 60 Years Shared Journey of Thailand and Singapore" at the Thai Embassy in Singapore. The event attracted significant attention from various sectors, including high-ranking government officials, businesspeople, and Thai nationals living in Singapore.
In her opening speech , Ambassador Ureerat emphasized the strong cooperation between Thailand and Singapore across all sectors. She stated, "Although our diplomatic relations have only lasted for 60 years, the bond between Thailand and Singapore goes much further back, and both countries have collaborated in every aspect, from economy and trade to culture and people-to-people connections."
Thailand and Singapore established diplomatic relations in 1965. However, looking back at history, the roots of Thai-Singapore relations date back to the reign of King Rama IV, who graciously appointed Tan Kim Cheng, a Chinese Singaporean, as Thailand's first Consul General in Singapore in 1863. Later, in 1871, King Rama V visited Singapore, presenting a bronze elephant as a gift to mark his first royal visit. He also purchased land and the Hurricane House building, which later became the site of the Thai Embassy in Singapore.
On this occasion, Loy Hui Chien, Director-General of the Southeast Asia Department of Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the guest of honour, remarked, "Thailand was one of the first countries to recognize Singapore's independence in 1965, marking the beginning of our official diplomatic relations. Later, both countries cooperated to establish the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1967 under the Bangkok Declaration at the Saranrom Palace in Bangkok."
In the Declaration, the founding member countries of ASEAN, including Thailand and Singapore, pledged to "build friendship and cooperation" and to "promote peace, freedom, and prosperity for the people and future generations." This cooperation served as a key foundation, helping ASEAN grow into the strong community it is today.
Currently, Thailand and Singapore maintain a robust partnership in the fields of economics and digital technology, such as the PromptPay-PayNow initiative. This cross-border payment system has facilitated transactions for citizens of both countries and serves as a model project for other nations in the region.
Thai Culture Shines Through "Khon Puppet Performances"
Another highlight of the event was the Khon puppet performance from the Aksara Theatre, supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). This magnificent show not only captivated the audience but also showcased Thailand’s rich cultural heritage through its unique performing arts.
The Thai Embassy in Singapore collaborated with Gardens by the Bay to organize the "Orchids from the Land of Smiles" exhibition at Cloud Forest, one of the key events reflecting the strong bond between the two countries. Indranee Rajah, Senior Minister of State for Finance and Ministry of National Development of Singapore, graced the event as the guest of honour.
In her opening speech, Ambassador Ureerat emphasized, "Orchids are a popular flower in both Thailand and Singapore, symbolizing beauty, strength, and elegance, reflecting the enduring relationship between our two countries."
The exhibition showcased over 60 Thai orchid species, including Thailand's unique variety, Rhyncholaeliocattleya, also known as "Amazing Thailand." In a special moment, Ambassador Ureerat and Minister Indranee together planted the Paphiopedilum exul orchid, a species found only along the eastern coast of Phuket and Krabi in southern Thailand.
The exhibition showcased the exceptional work of Thai artisans, highlighting architectural marvels and significant cultural symbols such as the Chang Pheuak (White Elephant) with its royal regalia and the seven-headed Naga. The backdrop featured the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, located within the outer court of the Grand Palace.
This exhibition was not only a display of the beauty of Thai orchids but also a symbol of the strong and enduring friendship between Thailand and Singapore, which has been firmly rooted and thriving for six decades. The "Orchids from the Land of Smiles" exhibition will continue until mid-May 2025.
The 60th-anniversary celebrations of diplomatic ties between Thailand and Singapore are not only a reflection of a long history but also a significant step toward strengthening future cooperation. The Thai Embassy in Singapore plans to organize important events throughout the year, including the academic seminar "Thailand and Singapore @60: Echoing the Past, Envisioning the Future," scheduled for August 2025, and an exhibition on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, to be held in September 2025.
Although the relationship between Thailand and Singapore has been driven by government-level cooperation, what truly strengthens and sustains this bond is the friendship between the people of both countries. This friendship has grown through exchanges in education, tourism, and culture. Data from 2024 indicates that over 1 million Singaporeans visited Thailand, while many Thai people also choose Singapore as a key destination for travel, education, and work.
Furthermore, cultural exchanges such as the annual Thai Festival organized by the Thai Embassy in Singapore serve as a vital mechanism to deepen ties between the two nations.
The past 60 years have been just the beginning of the journey for Thailand and Singapore. With a solid foundation of cooperation, both countries are ready to move toward a future full of opportunities in fields such as technology, innovation, green energy, and sustainable development.
As Ambassador Ureerat has stated, "I am confident that we will continue to work together, seek new opportunities, and strengthen the ties between our two countries." The deep-rooted friendship between Thailand and Singapore will continue to grow, like a well-cared-for tree, ready to blossom and bear fruit for the people of both nations and future generations.