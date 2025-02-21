Thailand-Singapore mark 60 years of diplomacy, reflecting strong ties

Thai Culture Shines Through "Khon Puppet Performances"

Another highlight of the event was the Khon puppet performance from the Aksara Theatre, supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). This magnificent show not only captivated the audience but also showcased Thailand’s rich cultural heritage through its unique performing arts.

"Orchids from the Land of Smiles" Kicks Off 60th Anniversary Celebrations of Thai-Singapore Relations with the Charm of Friendship and Culture

The Thai Embassy in Singapore collaborated with Gardens by the Bay to organize the "Orchids from the Land of Smiles" exhibition at Cloud Forest, one of the key events reflecting the strong bond between the two countries. Indranee Rajah, Senior Minister of State for Finance and Ministry of National Development of Singapore, graced the event as the guest of honour.

In her opening speech, Ambassador Ureerat emphasized, "Orchids are a popular flower in both Thailand and Singapore, symbolizing beauty, strength, and elegance, reflecting the enduring relationship between our two countries."

The exhibition showcased over 60 Thai orchid species, including Thailand's unique variety, Rhyncholaeliocattleya, also known as "Amazing Thailand." In a special moment, Ambassador Ureerat and Minister Indranee together planted the Paphiopedilum exul orchid, a species found only along the eastern coast of Phuket and Krabi in southern Thailand.

Celebrating Thai Craftsmanship and Cultural Symbols at the 60th Anniversary Event

The exhibition showcased the exceptional work of Thai artisans, highlighting architectural marvels and significant cultural symbols such as the Chang Pheuak (White Elephant) with its royal regalia and the seven-headed Naga. The backdrop featured the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, located within the outer court of the Grand Palace.

This exhibition was not only a display of the beauty of Thai orchids but also a symbol of the strong and enduring friendship between Thailand and Singapore, which has been firmly rooted and thriving for six decades. The "Orchids from the Land of Smiles" exhibition will continue until mid-May 2025.

2025: A Year of Celebrations and New Cooperation

The 60th-anniversary celebrations of diplomatic ties between Thailand and Singapore are not only a reflection of a long history but also a significant step toward strengthening future cooperation. The Thai Embassy in Singapore plans to organize important events throughout the year, including the academic seminar "Thailand and Singapore @60: Echoing the Past, Envisioning the Future," scheduled for August 2025, and an exhibition on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, to be held in September 2025.

Although the relationship between Thailand and Singapore has been driven by government-level cooperation, what truly strengthens and sustains this bond is the friendship between the people of both countries. This friendship has grown through exchanges in education, tourism, and culture. Data from 2024 indicates that over 1 million Singaporeans visited Thailand, while many Thai people also choose Singapore as a key destination for travel, education, and work.

Furthermore, cultural exchanges such as the annual Thai Festival organized by the Thai Embassy in Singapore serve as a vital mechanism to deepen ties between the two nations.

The past 60 years have been just the beginning of the journey for Thailand and Singapore. With a solid foundation of cooperation, both countries are ready to move toward a future full of opportunities in fields such as technology, innovation, green energy, and sustainable development.

As Ambassador Ureerat has stated, "I am confident that we will continue to work together, seek new opportunities, and strengthen the ties between our two countries." The deep-rooted friendship between Thailand and Singapore will continue to grow, like a well-cared-for tree, ready to blossom and bear fruit for the people of both nations and future generations.