ASEAN plans summit with US to discuss tariff concerns, says Tok Mat

US President Donald Trump has said he will impose tariffs of around 25% on automotive, semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports.
Mohamad Hasan ( familiarly known as Tok Mat ) told Parliament that such tariffs would be a challenge for Malaysia as electrical and electronics products make up 60% of its trade with the United States.
"This is a huge blow if we can't get this resolved soon," he said, adding that the Southeast Asian bloc planned to hold a special summit to present the region's case to the US government.
"We need to confer on how to provide the views from Asian countries to ensure the proposed tariff does not burden us."
Malaysia will be the ASEAN chair in 2025.
According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, US goods trade with Malaysia was estimated at US$80.2bil in 2024, and the US goods trade deficit with Malaysia stood at US$24.8bil last year. –
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network