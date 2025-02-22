Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar team up to combat PM2.5

DFT representatives underscored that the ban will be implemented on all imported agricultural products from all countries that contributed to pollution problems and will start with corn for animal feed. They added that the measure will be in accordance with guidelines of the World Trade Organisation and other trade agreements of which Thailand is a member.

The DFT outlined documents that exporting countries must prepare to comply with the measure, including certificates from an official competent authority confirming that the products come from cultivation areas where no burning has occurred, as well as a map showing the coordinates of the cultivation plot.

Arada said commercial diplomats of the three countries understood the urgency of the PM 2.5 problem and agreed that ASEAN countries must work together to resolve it. They believe that measures to be implemented should be discussed, and that a transitional period should be allowed for exporting countries to prepare for full collaboration.

Thailand produces around 5 million tonnes per year of corn for animal feed versus domestic demand from the livestock industry at around 9 million tonnes per year. In 2024, 87% of the kingdom’s imports came from Myanmar, while 12.61% came from Laos and 0.39% from Cambodia.