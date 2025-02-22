Myanmar soldiers raid K.K. Park, rescuing victims of call-centre gangs

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2025

Myanmar soldiers raided K.K. Park in Myawaddy, a major hub for call-centre gangs. The operation rescued many victims who were forced into online crimes. Efforts are underway to return them to their home countries, while authorities continue dismantling transnational criminal networks.

Myanmar soldiers launched a raid on K.K. Park, located in the southern Myawaddy region, which is a major centre for a large call-centre syndicate, second only to Shwe Kokko. Known as a hotspot for online criminal activities, the operation led to the successful rescue of numerous victims.

The armed forces swiftly took control of the area, freeing individuals who had been detained and coerced into participating in the online crime network. Following their rescue, the victims were prepared for repatriation to Thailand, with arrangements being made for their safe return, in coordination with the authorities from their home countries.

Maj Gen Maung Chit Thu emphasized that the crackdown on call-centre gangs would persist in the region, with a clear objective to dismantle the transnational crime networks that have caused widespread damage, particularly in the realm of online crimes affecting communities worldwide.

Image credit: Thiti Wannamontha #NationPhoto

