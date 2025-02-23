Myanmar makes more arrests in Myawaddy-Shwe Kokko and KK Park areas

Investigations are underway to identify those who illegally entered Myanmar through border routes via neighbouring countries, including Thailand, and committed illegal online gambling, online fraud, and crimes in the Myawady-Shwe Kokko and KK Park areas of Kayin State.
The necessary personal information and records for the immediate repatriation of the detained foreign nationals to their respective countries are being collected on the same day by departmental joint teams.
The above activities were inspected by the Deputy Police Chief Police Maj-Gen Tin Ko Ko of the Myanmar Police Force and he met with departmental officials to ensure that the statistics were accurate and complete, and to provide food and shelter for the detained foreign nationals. He discussed issues related to health and facilitating the repatriation process more quickly and smoothly.
Then, the Deputy Police Chief and officials of the Myanmar Police Force inspected the status of the proper custody of the foreign nationals who were ready to be repatriated to their respective countries.
From January 30 to February 21, a total of 1,985 foreign nationals who had entered Myanmar illegally were identified and detained of which, 561 were systematically transferred to their respective countries through Thailand by legal procedures. The remaining 1,424 foreign nationals are ready to be transferred to their respective countries and are being properly detained.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network