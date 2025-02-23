Cross-border railway\'s benefits hailed

Led by scholars from China, Laos and Thailand, the report released in Bangkok earlier this week was based on research on the social and economic impact of the completed portion of the high-speed network that will connect Thailand with China through Laos.

Currently, the railway has the section connecting the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming with the Laotian capital of Vientiane fully operational. Thailand expects to complete its portion of the network linking the country to China by 2030.

In Thailand, the construction of the first phase linking Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima is about 36 per cent complete. On Feb 4, the Thai Cabinet approved the second phase of the project that will extend to Nong Khai, which borders Laos.

The second phase also includes the construction of a logistics hub in the northeastern Nong Khai province, which will facilitate freight movement between Thailand's 1-meter gauge railway and the 1.435-meter standard gauge used in the China-Laos Railway, offering a one-stop service for cargo transfer, Thai government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said at a recent news conference.