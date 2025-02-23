215 ‘victims’, including 109 Thais, rescued from online scam gang in Cambodia

Coordinated Effort to Dismantle the Scam Operation

Jirayu added that the police inspector-general met with a Cambodian deputy national police chief on Friday to plan the operation.

A police source revealed that Thai authorities were first alerted to the scam when they received an email from a victim seeking help. Following an investigation, they identified the call-centre gang’s location and sought Cambodian police assistance to carry out the raid.

Cambodian officials are now interrogating all the rescued individuals to distinguish gang members from actual victims.

Repatriation and Further Investigation

According to the source, the victims will be transferred across the border at the Ban Klong Luek checkpoint at the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge by Monday or Tuesday. Upon arrival, they will be handed over to Thai authorities and taken to a screening centre in Sa Kaeo for further questioning.

Those found to have voluntarily participated in the scam will face legal action, while those who were deceived into working for the gang will be allowed to return home.

This latest crackdown in Poi Pet follows Thailand’s recent pressure on Myanmar to dismantle similar call-centre operations along the border, particularly in Myawaddy last week.

