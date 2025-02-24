Thai Foreign Minister visits Nay Pyi Taw for talks on border crimes and trafficking

During the meeting, they discussed the conditions for continuing to strengthen the existing friendship and cooperation between the two countries and the two militaries, the conditions for investigating and taking decisive action against those involved in online scum (telecom fraud), online gambling, in cooperation with neighbouring countries and international organisations, the conditions for Myanmar to take decisive action against online scum (telecom fraud), online gambling as a national responsibility, the conditions for continued cooperation in maintaining peace and stability, the rule of law, combating illegal trade and terrorism, and exchanging information in the border areas of the two countries, the conditions to hold a free and fair general election, and ways to upgrade cooperation between the two countries in all sectors.