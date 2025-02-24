Academics dismiss concerns over Chinese students taking Thai jobs

Two university academics have dismissed concerns that an influx of Chinese students in Thailand would make it harder for Thai graduates to find jobs. They argue that Thailand still needs more skilled foreign workers to fill existing gaps in the workforce.
Concerns arose after Prof Supachai Pathumnakul, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), revealed that three private universities in Thailand had been taken over by Chinese investors. This raised fears that Chinese students graduating from these institutions would compete with Thai students, particularly those studying the Chinese language, for jobs in Chinese firms operating in Thailand.
Reports indicate that approximately two to three million Chinese students study abroad annually due to limited seats in public universities in China. Many choose Thailand as their destination due to the lower cost of living, prompting Chinese investors to take over private universities in the country.
Last year, of the 53,000 foreign university students in Thailand, more than 28,000 were Chinese, highlighting the significant presence of Chinese students in the Thai education system.
Prof Dr Buppa Lapawattnaphun, a lecturer at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s School of Communication Arts, views the arrival of Chinese students as an opportunity rather than a threat. She believes they can serve as a bridge between the Thai and Chinese job markets rather than posing a risk to Thai employment prospects.
She explained that while Chinese graduates in Thailand might have an advantage in securing jobs in Chinese firms, Thai students studying in China would similarly benefit when seeking employment in Thai companies operating in China.
Currently, only 22% of Thailand’s 38 million-strong workforce—or approximately 8.5 million employees—hold university degrees.
Dr Thanawat Polvichai, President of the Association of Private Higher Education Institutions of Thailand, sees this as an opportunity. He believes that Chinese graduates from Thai universities could help address the shortage of skilled foreign workers in the country.
He also urged critics to differentiate between unskilled and skilled foreign workers, emphasising that Thailand still requires more highly trained professionals.
Saengchai Thirakulvanij, President of the Thai SMEs Federation, suggested that instead of fearing competition from Chinese graduates, Thailand should view them as potential education and tourism ambassadors.
He proposed that Thai universities instil values in Chinese students to foster a love for Thailand, which could encourage their families and friends to visit or study in the country.
Saengchai further pointed out that Thailand’s budget for developing a skilled workforce is limited, and the gaps in the job market could be filled by Chinese and other foreign graduates from private universities.
By leveraging the growing presence of Chinese students, Thailand could strengthen its education sector, workforce, and tourism industry rather than viewing them as a threat.