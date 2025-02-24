Academics dismiss concerns over Chinese students taking Thai jobs

She explained that while Chinese graduates in Thailand might have an advantage in securing jobs in Chinese firms, Thai students studying in China would similarly benefit when seeking employment in Thai companies operating in China.

Thailand’s Workforce Needs More Skilled Foreign Workers

Currently, only 22% of Thailand’s 38 million-strong workforce—or approximately 8.5 million employees—hold university degrees.

Dr Thanawat Polvichai, President of the Association of Private Higher Education Institutions of Thailand, sees this as an opportunity. He believes that Chinese graduates from Thai universities could help address the shortage of skilled foreign workers in the country.

He also urged critics to differentiate between unskilled and skilled foreign workers, emphasising that Thailand still requires more highly trained professionals.

Chinese Students as Education and Tourism Ambassadors

Saengchai Thirakulvanij, President of the Thai SMEs Federation, suggested that instead of fearing competition from Chinese graduates, Thailand should view them as potential education and tourism ambassadors.

He proposed that Thai universities instil values in Chinese students to foster a love for Thailand, which could encourage their families and friends to visit or study in the country.

Saengchai further pointed out that Thailand’s budget for developing a skilled workforce is limited, and the gaps in the job market could be filled by Chinese and other foreign graduates from private universities.

By leveraging the growing presence of Chinese students, Thailand could strengthen its education sector, workforce, and tourism industry rather than viewing them as a threat.

