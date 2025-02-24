BGF urges swift repatriation of 6,500 foreigners detained in online scam crackdowns

The Border Guard Forces (BGF) of Myanmar have detained 6,500 foreigners following raids on alleged call-centre scam operations in two areas of Myawaddy. They are now calling on the detainees' governments to expedite their repatriation.

A security source from Tak reported that the BGF, an ally of the Myanmar Armed Forces, carried out raids on KK Park and Shwe Kokko in Myawaddy, detaining 6,500 foreigners in the process.

Both KK Park and Shwe Kokko have gained notoriety for illegal activities, particularly as hubs for call-centre scam operations, mainly run by Chinese gangs.