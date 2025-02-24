BGF urges swift repatriation of 6,500 foreigners detained in online scam crackdowns

The Border Guard Forces (BGF) of Myanmar have detained 6,500 foreigners following raids on alleged call-centre scam operations in two areas of Myawaddy. They are now calling on the detainees' governments to expedite their repatriation.
A security source from Tak reported that the BGF, an ally of the Myanmar Armed Forces, carried out raids on KK Park and Shwe Kokko in Myawaddy, detaining 6,500 foreigners in the process.
Both KK Park and Shwe Kokko have gained notoriety for illegal activities, particularly as hubs for call-centre scam operations, mainly run by Chinese gangs.
The BGF and Myanmar authorities have intensified crackdowns on scam operations in five border areas after Thailand halted electricity and fuel supplies to the region to pressure authorities into taking action against the criminal networks.
According to the security source, BGF leaders are urging Thailand to coordinate with the Myanmar government and relevant foreign embassies to repatriate the detained individuals as soon as possible. The three detention centres holding the foreigners are severely overcrowded, and the available toilet facilities are inadequate for the high number of detainees.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) has also detained 401 other foreigners in a crackdown on call-centre gangs within its controlled territory. The DKBA has similarly urged the detainees' governments to arrange their repatriation swiftly, as it lacks the resources to care for them for an extended period.