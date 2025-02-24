Maris visits Vietnam to strengthen trade, investment, and tourism ties

Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, began a two-day official visit to Vietnam on Monday to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and tourism. Vietnam also pledged support for Thailand in tackling call-centre gangs and PM2.5 air pollution.

Strengthening Economic Cooperation

Maris met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son to discuss bilateral cooperation. He emphasised the importance of strengthening supply chains, economic collaboration, and co-manufacturing to produce goods that meet global demand. This partnership aims to help both ASEAN nations remain competitive in international markets.