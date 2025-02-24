Maris visits Vietnam to strengthen trade, investment, and tourism ties

Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, began a two-day official visit to Vietnam on Monday to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and tourism. Vietnam also pledged support for Thailand in tackling call-centre gangs and PM2.5 air pollution.
Maris met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son to discuss bilateral cooperation. He emphasised the importance of strengthening supply chains, economic collaboration, and co-manufacturing to produce goods that meet global demand. This partnership aims to help both ASEAN nations remain competitive in international markets.
His visit also set the stage for the 50th anniversary of Thai-Vietnamese diplomatic ties in 2025 and prepared for Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s official visit to Vietnam later this year.
Son expressed Vietnam’s commitment to assisting Thailand in cracking down on call-centre gangs and transborder crimes, which Thailand is tackling with the cooperation of China, Myanmar, and Cambodia.
Additionally, Vietnam pledged to collaborate on addressing transborder PM2.5 air pollution and managing Mekong Basin resources.
Vietnam reaffirmed its support for Thailand’s "Six Countries, One Destination" initiative, which aims to enhance regional tourism through integrated road, marine, and air transport links. A concrete plan for this initiative will be drafted ahead of Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s visit.
Maris also attended a meeting with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (ThaiCham), where he was briefed on the opportunities and challenges Thai investors face in Vietnam. He reassured them of the Thai government’s commitment to supporting their investments. Key firms at the meeting included GUNKUL, KBANK, Bangkok Bank, Central Retail Vietnam, AMATA, WHA, and Chance and Challenge.
Later on Monday, Maris was scheduled to meet Vietnam’s Prime Minister to discuss further bilateral cooperation. On Tuesday, he will attend the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF 2025) and deliver a speech on "Megatrends: Envisioning ASEAN and the World in 2035."