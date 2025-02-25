Laos, Thailand ink pact to enhance cross-border rail travel

From July 2024 to January 2025, when the route became operational, some 288,700 passengers used this service, underscoring the growing popularity of rail travel.
The increase in passenger numbers led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), agreed to by the Lao and Thai prime ministers, on strengthening technical cooperation in passenger rail transport.
According to The Nation TV’s Facebook page on February 21, the MOU was signed in Bangkok on Thursday at a ceremony presided over by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and visiting Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.
Prime Minister Sonexay, accompanied by a delegation of senior government officials, made an official visit to the Kingdom of Thailand at the invitation of his Thai counterpart Mrs Paetongtarn to enhance the Strategic Partnership for Growth and Sustainable Development, according to a press release from the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The MOU on railway cooperation was signed by the Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), Veeris Ammarapala, and the Managing Director of Lao National Railways, Daochinda Siharath, in the presence of representatives from their respective organisations.
The agreement was one of four cooperation documents signed during PM Sonexay’s visit, covering justice, passenger rail transport, trade, and investment promotion.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, SRT Governor Veeris said the MOU strengthened the longstanding relationship between Thailand and Laos by paving the way for the development of a connected rail network to improve public transport and boost tourism between the two countries.
Thailand has committed to supporting Lao railway personnel and ensuring smooth operations at border stations, specifically at Nong Khai in Thailand and Thanaleng in Vientiane.
This includes providing locomotives, rolling stock, operational staff, revenue-sharing mechanisms, adherence to operational regulations, accident assistance, and financial settlements related to passenger services.
Since the opening of the Krung Thep Apiwat–Vientiane (Khamsavath) rail link in July 2024, there has been a positive response from both locals and tourists.
Khamsavath station, located in Xaysettha district, Vientiane, is the northernmost station on the direct rail link between the capitals of Laos and Thailand. The link was created to facilitate tourism and improve logistics between the two countries.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network