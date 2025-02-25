Laos, Thailand ink pact to enhance cross-border rail travel

From July 2024 to January 2025, when the route became operational, some 288,700 passengers used this service, underscoring the growing popularity of rail travel.

The increase in passenger numbers led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), agreed to by the Lao and Thai prime ministers, on strengthening technical cooperation in passenger rail transport.

According to The Nation TV’s Facebook page on February 21, the MOU was signed in Bangkok on Thursday at a ceremony presided over by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and visiting Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

Prime Minister Sonexay, accompanied by a delegation of senior government officials, made an official visit to the Kingdom of Thailand at the invitation of his Thai counterpart Mrs Paetongtarn to enhance the Strategic Partnership for Growth and Sustainable Development, according to a press release from the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.