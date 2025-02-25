Phumtham warns nearly 7,000 foreigners could flee Myanmar into Thailand

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced on Tuesday that he had instructed the Foreign Minister to urgently engage with foreign governments to repatriate their citizens detained in Myanmar. This follows crackdowns on call-centre scam gangs operating in the region.

Phumtham stated that Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa must reach out to the respective foreign governments by Thursday at the latest to arrange the return of their detained citizens.

Crackdowns Lead to Mass Detentions

The minister’s comments come amid reports that Myanmar’s Border Guard Forces (BGF) have detained 6,500 foreigners following raids on call-centre scam operations in KK Park and Shwe Kokko, Myawaddy. Additionally, the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) is holding 401 more foreigners as part of its crackdown in its controlled territory.