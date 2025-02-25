Mae Sot roads jammed with vehicles from Myanmar seeking to fill tanks

The border town of Mae Sot in Tak saw its roads congested, mostly with vehicles from Myawaddy, seeking to refill their tanks after oil prices in the Myanmar border city skyrocketed to around 70 baht per litre.

The local Facebook page, titled Today in Mae Sot, reported that the main road in Mae Sot was heavily congested on Tuesday morning, as vehicles from Myawaddy crossed the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to refill their petrol at stations on the Thai side.

After Thailand cut electricity and oil supplies to five Myanmar border areas on February 5, only large petrol stations in Myawaddy remained operational.