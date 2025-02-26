African swine fever strikes pig farms in Laos' Xaysomboun

African swine fever is a highly contagious disease affecting all breeds, ages and sexes of pigs, including wild boars. The disease is resistant to environmental conditions, with a mortality rate of up to 100 %. There is currently no vaccine or direct treatment available.
According to a district order issued on February 21, although the virus poses no threat to humans, district authorities have banned the processing and sale of infected pork to prevent further spread.
The disease poses a serious risk to pig production and threatens the livelihoods of the Lao people. The authority has called for coordinated efforts to contain and eliminate the outbreak.
To prevent wider transmission, district authorities have designated Vanghai village in Thathom district as a red zone, while Pakyong village also in Thathom district and Thasy village in Borikhan district, Borikhamxay province, have been classified as yellow zones.
Additionally, 24 villages in Thathom district have been identified as surveillance zones. In these areas, any pigs displaying symptoms such as a high fever of 42 degrees Celsius, dark red spots on the ears and skin, discoloured patches on the lower abdomen, or deaths must be reported immediately.
Reports should be made to village veterinarians or relevant departments. The District Agriculture and Forestry Office, in coordination with the Provincial Agriculture and Forestry Department, will carry out inspections and collect samples for analysis to prevent further losses.
Authorities have urged farmers to strengthen biosecurity measures and comply with movement restrictions to ensure rapid control of the outbreak.
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, between January 1 2022 and November 30, 2024, African swine fever was reported in 63 countries.
The disease has affected more than 781,000 pigs and 27,400 wild boars, resulting in over 1,875,000 animal losses globally. This widespread impact highlights the severe threat that African swine fever poses to pig populations and agricultural economies worldwide.
