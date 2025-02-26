African swine fever strikes pig farms in Laos' Xaysomboun

African swine fever is a highly contagious disease affecting all breeds, ages and sexes of pigs, including wild boars. The disease is resistant to environmental conditions, with a mortality rate of up to 100 %. There is currently no vaccine or direct treatment available.

According to a district order issued on February 21, although the virus poses no threat to humans, district authorities have banned the processing and sale of infected pork to prevent further spread.

The disease poses a serious risk to pig production and threatens the livelihoods of the Lao people. The authority has called for coordinated efforts to contain and eliminate the outbreak.