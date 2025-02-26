BGF detains more than 7,000 citizens of 29 nations following crackdowns on scams

Myanmar’s Border Guard Forces (BGF) are preparing to deport more than 7,000 citizens from 29 nations via Thailand following crackdowns on call-centre scam gangs in its controlled areas, a Thai security source said.

A source from the Rajamanu Taskforce under the Naresuan Command said the BGF had coordinated with the taskforce, stating that it intended to repatriate 7,118 foreigners as of Wenesday morning count via Thailand after crackdowns on call-centre gangs in KK Park and Shwe Kokko towns in Myawaddy.