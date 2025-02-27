China and five other countries discuss crime situation in Lancang-Mekong region

Representatives from Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as those from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Interpol, and ASEANAPOL agreed to enhance law enforcement cooperation to tackle the crimes.
It was pointed out at the meeting that rampant telecom crimes are intertwined with online gambling, human trafficking, and money laundering, posing a serious challenge to regional stability, China's Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.
Representatives agreed that they need to strengthen information sharing, deepen joint law enforcement, and enhance their ability to crack down on cross-border crimes.
The six countries also launched a campaign to improve safety in the Lancang-Mekong region.
Wang Qingyun
China Daily
Asia News Network