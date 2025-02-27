Authorities rescue teen forced into call centre scam in Cambodia

Thai immigration police have successfully coordinated with their Cambodian counterparts to rescue a 14-year-old Thai girl who was lured across the border and forced to work for a call-centre gang.
The girl, identified as Pimchanok, was handed over by Cambodian police to Thai authorities at the Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district at 10 pm on Wednesday.
According to Sa Kaeo’s immigration police chief, Pol Col Pattarapong Supaporn, the operation was initiated after a report from Pluak Daeng police station in Rayong indicated that the girl had likely been trafficked into Cambodia. He worked closely with the Cambodian immigration police chief to locate and secure her safe return.
Cambodian authorities discovered that Pimchanok had been forced to work for a call-centre gang in Bavet, a border town in Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province, near Vietnam.
The rescue followed an urgent plea from the girl’s mother, who posted on Facebook that a stranger had taken her daughter from their home with the promise of employment. When she could not reach her daughter, she reported the incident to the police.
Upon her return, Pimchanok appeared exhausted and malnourished. She told authorities that she had not eaten during the 300-kilometre journey from Svay Rieng to Poi Pet before crossing the border into Thailand.
She recounted her harrowing experience of being detained for five days, during which she was forced to work from 9 am onwards. She was required to make at least 100 calls a day under threat of starvation and physical punishment. She also revealed that several other Thai girls of her age were being held in similar conditions.
The girl was interrogated by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division and Sa Kaeo immigration police before being transferred to Pluak Daeng police station. Investigators are now working to finalise legal proceedings and track down those responsible for her trafficking.
Authorities are urging parents and guardians to remain vigilant against human trafficking schemes that target vulnerable youths with false job promises.