Authorities rescue teen forced into call centre scam in Cambodia

Thai immigration police have successfully coordinated with their Cambodian counterparts to rescue a 14-year-old Thai girl who was lured across the border and forced to work for a call-centre gang.

Rescue Operation at the Thai-Cambodian Border

The girl, identified as Pimchanok, was handed over by Cambodian police to Thai authorities at the Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district at 10 pm on Wednesday.

According to Sa Kaeo’s immigration police chief, Pol Col Pattarapong Supaporn, the operation was initiated after a report from Pluak Daeng police station in Rayong indicated that the girl had likely been trafficked into Cambodia. He worked closely with the Cambodian immigration police chief to locate and secure her safe return.