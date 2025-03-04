Vietnam PM urges swift action on key tasks to reach 8% growth target

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently approved a series of key tasks and solutions aimed at achieving an economic growth rate of 8 per cent or higher in 2025

In a decision signed on March 1, the Cabinet leader said the 2025 growth target of 8 per cent or higher is a challenging task that requires determination to complete to create momentum for double-digit growth in the years to follow.

He stressed the importance of implementing these key tasks and solutions to promote economic growth and accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital.

The Ministry of Finance has been tasked with researching and proposing policies to exempt, reduce, and extend taxes, fees, charges, and land rents to support people and businesses, as well as boost production, business, tourism, and domestic consumption in 2025. The ministry is required to report the implementation results to the relevant authorities by March 15, 2025.

The State Bank of Vietnam has been instructed to maintain a proactive, flexible, and effective monetary policy, alongside a reasonable, targeted expansionary fiscal policy and other macroeconomic strategies.