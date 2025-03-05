Malaysia records 2.98 million scam calls last year, 82.81% increase from 2023

Malaysia recorded 2.98 million scam calls last year, a whopping 82.81 % increase from 1.63 million in 2023, according to the 2024 Whoscall Annual Report.

The caller ID and scam prevention app said in a media release that the data, collected from January to December 2024, covered eight countries/territories, namely Malaysia, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.

Fraudulent SMS messages also saw a rise, increasing by 19.97 % to 5.29 million in 2024 from 4.41 million the previous year.

Further findings indicate that Malaysia had the highest rate of personal data leaks among the countries studied, with 72.5 % of users who checked Whoscall’s ID Security feature discovering that their information had been compromised.