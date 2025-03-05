From warlord to developer: Saw Chit Thu’s new vision for Shwe Kokko

In the complex landscape of Myanmar’s borders, few figures are as polarising as Maj-General Saw Chit Thu, the Karen military leader of the Border Guard Forces (BGF).

Once entangled in allegations of running a “grey empire” encompassing casinos and scam operations, Saw Chit Thu now seeks to recast himself as a reformer, aiming to transform the notorious Shwe Kokko region into a legitimate economic hub.

Shwe Kokko, a village in Myanmar’s Karen State near the Thai border, has long been shrouded in controversy. The area gained infamy as a haven for illegal activities, including online gambling and scam operations, often linked to Chinese crime syndicates. The rapid development of a “new city” now raises alarms about unchecked investments and the proliferation of illegal enterprises.