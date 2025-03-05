From warlord to developer: Saw Chit Thu’s new vision for Shwe Kokko

In the complex landscape of Myanmar’s borders, few figures are as polarising as Maj-General Saw Chit Thu, the Karen military leader of the Border Guard Forces (BGF).
Once entangled in allegations of running a “grey empire” encompassing casinos and scam operations, Saw Chit Thu now seeks to recast himself as a reformer, aiming to transform the notorious Shwe Kokko region into a legitimate economic hub.
Shwe Kokko, a village in Myanmar’s Karen State near the Thai border, has long been shrouded in controversy. The area gained infamy as a haven for illegal activities, including online gambling and scam operations, often linked to Chinese crime syndicates. The rapid development of a “new city” now raises alarms about unchecked investments and the proliferation of illegal enterprises.
In an exclusive interview with NationTV, Saw Chit Thu said that more than 7,000 individuals have been rescued from scam networks and are awaiting repatriation – a number he acknowledges is merely the tip of the iceberg. The BGF’s ongoing crackdown aims to detain and repatriate at least 20,000 more, he said.
From call centres to trade hubs
Far from just dismantling criminal syndicates, Saw Chit Thu now presents himself as a reforming, unveiling an ambitious plan to convert former scam hubs into trade hubs.
"We are serious about eliminating illegal activities, and we have made our policies clear to everyone in the area,” he declared.
His plans include establishing an industrial zone spanning 200 acres (80.9 hectares) in the Myaing area of Shwe Kokko, with potential expansion to 1,600 acres.
He is also looking into establishing animal feed factories, processed food plants, corn and bean processing facilities and garment factories.
A city in the making
The development of New Shwe Kokko, meanwhile, continues under the Chit Lin Myaing Group, which prioritises leasing land rather than making direct investments. The city is being structured into distinct zones, including a business district, a real estate sector with condominiums and luxury villas, a commercial area, a large fresh market, an international school zone, and public parks.
When asked about funding sources, Saw Chit Thu confirmed that Chinese businesses remain the primary investors. Their deep involvement in Shwe Kokko has long drawn scrutiny, but he maintains that the new development will strictly adhere to legal frameworks.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining cross-border relations, noting that the situation is “gradually improving’ despite past controversies.
While his declarations signal a dramatic shift, scepticism lingers. Is this a genuine transformation or simply strategic rebranding?
For now, Shwe Kokko remains a city in transition – one that will either prove its potential or reinforce its past.