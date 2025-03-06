Min Aung Hlaing invites Vladimir Putin for goodwill visit to Myanmar

Following their discussions, the Chairman emphasised Myanmar’s commitment to deepening relations with Russia, stating:

“I am dedicated to strengthening Myanmar-Russia ties through enhanced cooperation. I sincerely appreciate the warm welcome extended to us and invite President Putin to visit Myanmar at a convenient time.”

Myanmar and Russia have maintained diplomatic relations for over 77 years, with growing collaboration and deepening friendship. The visit allowed for extensive discussions on international matters, and the Chairman also met with the Russian Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament to explore further economic and diplomatic cooperation.