Min Aung Hlaing invites Vladimir Putin for goodwill visit to Myanmar

Following their discussions, the Chairman emphasised Myanmar’s commitment to deepening relations with Russia, stating:
“I am dedicated to strengthening Myanmar-Russia ties through enhanced cooperation. I sincerely appreciate the warm welcome extended to us and invite President Putin to visit Myanmar at a convenient time.”
Myanmar and Russia have maintained diplomatic relations for over 77 years, with growing collaboration and deepening friendship. The visit allowed for extensive discussions on international matters, and the Chairman also met with the Russian Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament to explore further economic and diplomatic cooperation.
During the trip, Myanmar would officially open consulates in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk, which are expected to facilitate closer exchanges and cooperation between the two nations. The Chairman expressed confidence that this visit would strengthen Myanmar-Russia relations across various sectors, including trade, defense, science, technology, energy, and industry.
“I firmly believe our cooperation will continue to expand and succeed. Myanmar fully supports Russia’s sovereignty, stability, and its efforts to maintain global peace,” he stated.
Myanmar also expressed gratitude for Russia’s consistent support on international platforms. Looking ahead, both countries committed to continued collaboration in global affairs.
As part of the visit, Myanmar and Russia signed 10 agreements, including a memorandum of understanding on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, nuclear safety, and radiation protection.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network
Photo by Reuters