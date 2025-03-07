Stop including Shiva Lingam ceremony in weddings: Cambodian Ministry

In a March 6 announcement, the ministry noted that it recently discovered several social media pages which promoted the integration of the ceremony into weddings.

The ministry clarified that the ceremony of Shiva Lingam was historically a significant ritual for ancient kings.

“This ritual was traditionally conducted within temple sanctuaries, typically at the central point of the temple, which represents the divine dwelling, or at other sacred sites associated with Lord Shiva. In the Brahmanic tradition, high-ranking Brahmins would conduct this ceremony as an act of devotion to the Shiva Lingam, seeking divine connection, spiritual purification and blessings of strength and prosperity from Lord Shiva,” it explained.