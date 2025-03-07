Stop including Shiva Lingam ceremony in weddings: Cambodian Ministry

In a March 6 announcement, the ministry noted that it recently discovered several social media pages which promoted the integration of the ceremony into weddings.
The ministry clarified that the ceremony of Shiva Lingam was historically a significant ritual for ancient kings.
“This ritual was traditionally conducted within temple sanctuaries, typically at the central point of the temple, which represents the divine dwelling, or at other sacred sites associated with Lord Shiva. In the Brahmanic tradition, high-ranking Brahmins would conduct this ceremony as an act of devotion to the Shiva Lingam, seeking divine connection, spiritual purification and blessings of strength and prosperity from Lord Shiva,” it explained.
The ministry added that a wedding, in contrast, is a sacred union between a man and a woman, symbolising their transition into married life.
Khmer wedding traditions have been influenced by Brahmanic elements, such as “Bangvil Popil” which is believed to symbolise the union of Shiva and Uma.
Some local traditions include the use of candles to represent Shiva Lingam and banana leaves or petals to symbolise Uma’s Yoni, aiming to bless the couple with fertility and prosperity.
“There is no historical evidence of the Shiva Lingam ceremony being conducted as part of wedding ceremonies in Cambodia. Furthermore, this practice does not bring any spiritual or cultural significance to newlyweds,” the ministry noted.
A few days ago, a wedding organiser incorporated the ritual into a wedding and shared it on the social media platform Instagram.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network