Thai, Malaysian PMs discuss flood prevention in Golok River basin

Thai and Malaysian leaders on Thursday discussed flood prevention strategies in the basin of Golok River, which serves as a border between Thailand’s Narathiwat province and Malaysia’s Kelantan state.

Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra had a telephone conversation with her Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim while in Germany, government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said.

He said the two leaders exchanged ideas and measures to prevent flooding in the Golok River basin, which has affected residents of both countries for several years.