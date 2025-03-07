Thai, Malaysian PMs discuss flood prevention in Golok River basin

Thai and Malaysian leaders on Thursday discussed flood prevention strategies in the basin of Golok River, which serves as a border between Thailand’s Narathiwat province and Malaysia’s Kelantan state.
Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra had a telephone conversation with her Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim while in Germany, government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said.
He said the two leaders exchanged ideas and measures to prevent flooding in the Golok River basin, which has affected residents of both countries for several years.
Paetongtarn asked Malaysia to help draft the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a border survey and the setting up of fixed boundary markers along the Golok River, as well as an MOU on the integrated river basin management action plan.
These MOUs will enable both parties to jointly define mechanisms and cooperation strategies to systematically and sustainably address the flooding and boundary issues, said Jirayu.
The Thai PM also urged Malaysia to expedite the construction of the road connecting the new Sadao border checkpoint in Songkhla province with the Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint in Malaysia, in order to maximise the benefits of trade and travel for the people of both countries.
Completion of the Thai side of the road is expected no later than October this year, Jirayu said.