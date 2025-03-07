Taking tea with Saw Chit Thu, the ‘king of Shwe Kokko’

Today, we take a glimpse inside the empire of Saw Chit Thu.

Visitors to his spacious and serene residence are greeted by large portraits of his grandchildren adorning the front gate. Enter, and you encounter a white mansion, along with a newly constructed house painted green. The interior gleams with golden teak wood, from the walls to the intricately carved furniture in the reception area.

On prominent display are family portraits of his wife, two sons (both in the military), and a daughter who recently graduated in Singapore. His two sons have a passion for football and frequently organise tournaments in Shwe Kokko, often inviting well-known Myanmar teams to boost fans’ excitement levels.

His afternoon tea ritual reflects the luxury tastes Saw Chit Thu is famous for. Expensive Chinese tea is served in exquisite porcelain teacups from a prestigious, hi-so brand. Also testifying to his status are personal accessories — on his left wrist, he wears a luxury watch, and on his left middle finger, a green jade ring encircled with diamonds.