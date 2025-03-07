Taking tea with Saw Chit Thu, the ‘king of Shwe Kokko’

Karen Border Guard Chief (BFG) chief Saw Chit Thu has launched a media campaign to counter claims he is behind scam operations and people trafficking on Myanmar’s Thai frontier.
"Whether I do right or wrong, I cannot escape criticism," he told Nation TV at the start of an exclusive interview at his home in Myawaddy, just over the border from Thailand’s Mae Sot.
The interview unfolded into a fascinating teatime tale told by the 55-year-old Karen military leader from Hlaingbwe Township, Hpa-An District, in Kayin (Karen) State, Myanmar. Today, he is a powerful figure in Myawaddy and the mastermind behind the multibillion-dollar new city of Shwe Kokko, currently making headlines as an alleged hub of transnational scams, illegal gambling, money laundering and people trafficking.
Today, we take a glimpse inside the empire of Saw Chit Thu.
Visitors to his spacious and serene residence are greeted by large portraits of his grandchildren adorning the front gate. Enter, and you encounter a white mansion, along with a newly constructed house painted green. The interior gleams with golden teak wood, from the walls to the intricately carved furniture in the reception area.
On prominent display are family portraits of his wife, two sons (both in the military), and a daughter who recently graduated in Singapore. His two sons have a passion for football and frequently organise tournaments in Shwe Kokko, often inviting well-known Myanmar teams to boost fans’ excitement levels.
His afternoon tea ritual reflects the luxury tastes Saw Chit Thu is famous for. Expensive Chinese tea is served in exquisite porcelain teacups from a prestigious, hi-so brand. Also testifying to his status are personal accessories — on his left wrist, he wears a luxury watch, and on his left middle finger, a green jade ring encircled with diamonds.
The grandeur extends to his garage, befitting a man of his influence in Shwe Kokko. More than 20 luxury cars, ranging from Japanese to European brands, are parked within his estate. One peculiar detail stands out — Saw Chit Thu seems to have a fondness for the number 1. His regular car's licence plate ends in 3331, while even his office room is labelled 9991.
The land he owns is just as impressive. "I have several acres of lime orchards because I love the scent of limes,” he proudly shares. His passion for durian runs just as deep — so much so that he has invested in dozens of acres of Monthong durians, expecting the first harvest soon.
As the final question, Nation TV asked why he named the new city Shwe Kokko. A spark of enthusiasm lit his eyes as he eagerly explained that "Kokko" refers to the rain trees along the Moei River after which the village that once stood here was named. Meanwhile, "Shwe" means "gold" in Burmese — hence, Shwe Kokko, the Golden rain tree city.