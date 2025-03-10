Malaysia urges delaying non-essential trips to southern Thailand

SUNDAY, MARCH 09, 2025

Malaysians travelling to or residing in Thailand's southern provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat are urged to exercise caution and to remain vigilant following recent security incidents.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Sunday (March 9), also recommended Malaysians to postpone all non-essential visits to the provinces for the time being.

As a precautionary measure, it urged Malaysians currently in these provinces to register their presence with the Consulate-General of Malaysia in Songkhla.

In the event of an emergency, Malaysian citizens can seek assistance from the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla, located at No. 4, Sukhum Road, Muang District, Songkhla Province, Thailand.

They can contact the consulate at +6674 311 062 or +6674 316 274, and for urgent situations, an emergency hotline is available at +6693 657 0707 or email at [email protected] for further assistance.

The ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation and will keep the public informed of any developments.

The advisory followed a bomb explosion in Pekan Sungai Golok in Narathiwat

