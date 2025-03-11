Vietnam PM orders 30% cut in unnecessary business conditions

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive ordering a 30 % reduction in the processing time for administrative procedures.

Directive No. 22/CD-TTg also calls for cutting business compliance costs by a minimum of 30 % and eliminating 30 % of unnecessary business conditions.

The directive pushes ministries, agencies and local authorities to review and implement substantial cuts and simplifications in regulations and administrative procedures related to investment, production and business activities.

All business-related procedures must be digitised to ensure seamless, uninterrupted and efficient operations.