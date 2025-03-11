Philippine ex-leader Duterte on ICC warrant: I acted for Filipinos

“I did everything during my term as president not for myself and my family but for the Filipino people.”

This is former President Rodrigo Duterte’s comment on his looming arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). He is facing a case for crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the bloody war on drugs of his administration.

Duterte reiterated that his actions during the war on drugs were for the benefit of the Filipinos.

“Assuming na totoo, totoo talaga ‘yung naririnig ninyo, bakit ko ginawa ‘yan? Para sa sarili ko? Para sa pamilya ko? Para sa inyo at ang inyong mga anak sa ating bayan,” Duterte said during a campaign sortie for PDP-Laban senatorial candidates in Hong Kong on Sunday.

(Assuming what you hear is true, why did I do it? For myself? For my family? No, for you and your children, for our country.)

He also claimed that the ICC has been after him for a long time.

“Kaya naman ako, nakita ninyo na patong-patong ang kaso ko… Ang balita ko, may warrant daw ako pag… hindi, totoo, ‘yung sa ICC or something, matagal na akong hinahabol ng mga p***** i**,” Duterte said.

(That’s why, as you can see, I have many cases… I heard there’s an arrest warrant for me… No, this m***** f****** ICC or something has been after me for a long time.)