Philippine ex-leader Duterte on ICC warrant: I acted for Filipinos

“I did everything during my term as president not for myself and my family but for the Filipino people.”
This is former President Rodrigo Duterte’s comment on his looming arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). He is facing a case for crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the bloody war on drugs of his administration.
Duterte reiterated that his actions during the war on drugs were for the benefit of the Filipinos.
“Assuming na totoo, totoo talaga ‘yung naririnig ninyo, bakit ko ginawa ‘yan? Para sa sarili ko? Para sa pamilya ko? Para sa inyo at ang inyong mga anak sa ating bayan,” Duterte said during a campaign sortie for PDP-Laban senatorial candidates in Hong Kong on Sunday.
(Assuming what you hear is true, why did I do it? For myself? For my family? No, for you and your children, for our country.)
He also claimed that the ICC has been after him for a long time.
“Kaya naman ako, nakita ninyo na patong-patong ang kaso ko… Ang balita ko, may warrant daw ako pag… hindi, totoo, ‘yung sa ICC or something, matagal na akong hinahabol ng mga p***** i**,” Duterte said.
(That’s why, as you can see, I have many cases… I heard there’s an arrest warrant for me… No, this m***** f****** ICC or something has been after me for a long time.)
“Ano man ang kasalanan ko? Na ginawa ko man ang lahat sa panahon ko para may konting katahimikan at mapayapa ang buhay ng Pilipino,” he added.
(What is my fault? I just did everything during my time to bring some peace and security to the lives of Filipinos.)
Duterte then gestured as if cutting someone’s head while saying that the ICC probably sees him as someone who kills.
The former president also said he is resigned to whatever fate awaits him.
“Kaya ako man… Ang hinaing ko na lang sa inyo, tutal kung ganito man talaga ang swerte ko sa buhay, okay lang, tatanggapin ko yan. Eh, wala tayong magawa eh. Eh, hulihin tayo, kung ikulong tayo,” Duterte said.
(So for me… My only plea to you is, if this is my fate in life, that’s okay, I will accept it. There’s nothing we can do. If I’m arrested, if I’m jailed, so be it.)
Duterte again justified his administration’s aggressive stance on crime, saying people are forced to confront evil when it is right in front of them.
“Tayo mga ayaw ng gulo, napipilitan tayo to confront evil because nandyan sa harap natin. Sino ba namang gustong pumatay? p***** i**** ‘yan. Why would I waste my time?” he said.
(We who don’t want trouble are sometimes forced to confront evil because it’s right in front of us. Who wants to kill? These m***** f******. Why would I waste my time?)
Duterte then jokingly asked the audience to contribute to a fund for a monument in his honor if he is imprisoned.
“Kaya lang in the meantime, mag-contribute kayo, maski five dollars, 10 dollars. Para paglabas ko sa presuhan, pagawaan ninyo akong monumento katabi ni [Jose] Rizal,” he quipped.
(In the meantime, contribute something, even five or 10 dollars. So that when I get out of prison, you can build me a monument next to Jose Rizal.)
Rizal is the national hero of the Philippines.
Duterte reportedly left the Philippines for Hong Kong on March 7. It was also reported that information about the ICC’s possible issuance of an arrest warrant for Duterte on March 8 was allegedly leaked to his camp.
Meanwhile, the Marcos administration said it “is prepared for any eventuality” regarding the ICC’s issuance of an arrest warrant for the former president.
“The government is prepared for any eventuality,” Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Jay Ruiz said Sunday when asked about the possible arrest warrant.
Philippine National Police Public Information Office chief Col. Randulf Tuaño also told INQUIRER.net in a Viber message that the police force is “prepared for any eventualities.”
On the other hand, PCO Undersecretary Claire Castro said the office has not received any confirmation from the Palace regarding the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant.
Jown Manalo
Philippine Daily Inquirer
Asia News Network