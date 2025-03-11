Ex-Philippines President Duterte arrested by ICC over 'drugs war' killings

Duterte was served an Interpol arrest warrant on his arrival at Manila's main airport and was in custody, the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in a statement.

The "war on drugs" was Duterte's signature campaign policy that swept the maverick, crime-busting mayor to power in 2016, delivering on promises he made during vitriolic speeches to kill thousands of narcotics dealers.

Duterte, 79, has repeatedly defended the crackdown. He denies ordering the murders of drug suspects and said he instructed police to kill only in self-defence.

The arrest follows years of Duterte taunting the ICC since he unilaterally withdrew the Philippines from the court's founding treaty in 2019 as it started looking into allegations of systematic extrajudicial killings on his watch.

The Philippines had until last year refused to cooperate with an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity by the ICC, which says it has jurisdiction to probe incidents while a country is a member.