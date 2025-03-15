Thai, Cambodian police to continue crackdown on call-centre scammers

Thai authorities have committed to unwavering cooperation with their Cambodian counterparts in taking severe legal action against Thai nationals involved in cross-border scam operations, after high-level bilateral discussions in Cambodia.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, Thailand's National Police Inspector General, announced on Saturday that both countries have agreed to intensify their efforts to prosecute Thai citizens who establish fraudulent call centres in Cambodia, emphasising that such wrongdoing will face the full force of the law.

"We will proceed with strict legal measures against any Thai national who engages in these criminal activities," Thatchai said at a press conference. "This commitment includes prosecuting them under transnational-organised-crime statutes with penalties of up to 15 years’ imprisonment, regardless of any claims they might make about being trafficking victims themselves."

The two-day discussions on March 13-14 involved Cambodia's National Police, Immigration Bureau and National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, focusing on evidence-gathering and information exchange about Thai scam networks operating illegally in Cambodia.

Thai authorities have identified a pattern whereby scammers deliberately establish operations across the border to exploit legal loopholes.