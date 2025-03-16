Fourth Army steps up border security against Rohingya smuggling

The Fourth Army is intensifying security along the Thai-Myanmar border to combat Rohingya smuggling, vowing to destroy illegal trafficking routes.
The Fourth Army Area has vowed to step up security along the Thai-Myanmar border in Chumphon and Ranong to combat Rohingya smuggling, following the discovery of a camp near Chumphon’s border in January.
The southern army also pledged to locate and destroy all roads built by human trafficking gangs to facilitate the smuggling of goods and Rohingya migrants.
The order to enhance border security was issued by Maj Gen Anusorn Oh-urai, Deputy Commander of the Fourth Army Area, during a meeting with the Chumphon office of the Internal Security Operations Command, Provincial Police Bureau 8, and other relevant government agencies.
The meeting was held at the southern army’s headquarters on Saturday to follow up on the discovery of a Rohingya camp across the border from Tambon Rubroh in Chumphon’s Tha Sae district.
Acting on tip-offs from local residents, troops, police, and Interior Ministry officials conducted an inspection and found that a human trafficking gang had used tractors to carve out earth roads inside Thailand’s forests in the district, seemingly to smuggle Rohingya migrants from the camp to a third country.
During the meeting, Anusorn stated that troops would cooperate with officials from other relevant government agencies to identify and destroy all illegal earth roads along the border in Tha Sae and Ranong’s Kraburi district.
He added that troops would also patrol canals along the border to prevent human smuggling.
Additionally, the police agreed to investigate the financial transactions of individuals suspected of involvement in the smuggling operation in an effort to apprehend all members of the gang.