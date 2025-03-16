Fourth Army steps up border security against Rohingya smuggling

The Fourth Army is intensifying security along the Thai-Myanmar border to combat Rohingya smuggling, vowing to destroy illegal trafficking routes.

The Fourth Army Area has vowed to step up security along the Thai-Myanmar border in Chumphon and Ranong to combat Rohingya smuggling, following the discovery of a camp near Chumphon’s border in January.

The southern army also pledged to locate and destroy all roads built by human trafficking gangs to facilitate the smuggling of goods and Rohingya migrants.