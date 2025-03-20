Hungary to train 1,000 Vietnamese specialists for first nuke plant

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Hanoi on Wednesday, in which he emphasised Vietnam's commitment to strengthening ties with Hungary – the country's first comprehensive partner in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Vietnamese Government leader acknowledged Hungary as a steadfast friend that has provided valuable support for Vietnam over the past 75 years.

He expressed his satisfaction that despite global and regional uncertainties, trade and investment ties between the two nations have continued to grow robustly, welcoming the ongoing preparations for the 10th session of the Vietnam-Hungary Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation, scheduled to take place in Ha Noi later this year, the first such meeting since 2019, aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment.

The Hungarian minister, who is paying an official trip to Vietnam from March 18-19, expressed his impression of the socio-economic achievements that the Southeast Asian country has obtained over the past time and affirmed that Hungary wants to bolster the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam – its leading important partner in the region.