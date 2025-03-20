51% of Filipinos blame ex-president Duterte for drug war deaths

The survey, released on Wednesday (March 19), was sponsored by Stratbase Consultancy.

The survey asked respondents how much they agreed or disagreed that Duterte should be liable for the killings related to the war on drugs.

Fifty-one per cent of respondents answered that they agree with the statement (32% strongly agree; 19% somewhat agree) while 25% disagreed.

Fourteen percent of the respondents were undecided while 10% said that they were not knowledgeable enough to express their opinion.