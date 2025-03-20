Singapore, Thailand, US air forces hold drill to boost readiness

The RSAF said on March 18 that it has 26 aircraft, 10 ground-based air defence systems and more than 700 personnel participating in the 31st edition of Exercise Cope Tiger.

The first phase of the trilateral exercise – a command post exercise – was held from Dec 17 to 19, 2024, at the Multinational Operations and Exercise Centre at Changi Naval Base.

The second phase – a flying training exercise at Korat Air Base and Chandy Range in Thailand – began on March 17 and would end on March 28.