Thailand Week 2025 returns to Hai Phong after three-year hiatus

This year’s programme will feature more than 50 businesses and over 70 booths, showcasing high-quality products across seven key sectors, including food and beverages, health and beauty care, fashion, household goods, gifts and decorative items, pet food and tourism services.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to Vietnam, Urawadee Sriphiromya, highlighted that the return of the event to Hai Phong after three years underscores the city's significant trade and investment potential.

Hai Phong, one of Vietnam's busiest port cities and key economic hubs, is expected to play a vital role in strengthening bilateral trade relations between the two countries.