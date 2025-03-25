Phumtham urges calm, self-restraint in Cambodia border dispute

Negotiation as the Only Solution

The Defence Minister stressed that disputes over OCAs should be addressed through negotiations and mutual restraint. If discussions reach a deadlock, the issue should be temporarily set aside rather than escalated.

“Deploying forces to occupy disputed areas could lead to war,” Phumtham cautioned. “I believe we must resume negotiations through an appointed committee to find a resolution. There is no need for excessive concern, as the leaders of both nations can still engage in dialogue.”

Warning Against Viewing the Incident as Provocation

When asked whether the Cambodian troops’ actions were intended to provoke violence, Phumtham urged Thais not to adopt such a mindset, as it could further inflame tensions and increase the risk of conflict.

He emphasised that when such incidents occur, Thailand has diplomatic channels to formally protest Cambodia’s actions.

“I urge everyone to exercise caution because war benefits no one,” he stated. “Do not overreact by perceiving this as deliberate provocation.”

Call for National Self-Restraint

Phumtham concluded by calling on all sectors of Thai society to practice self-restraint in handling border disputes. He warned that allowing emotions to dictate reactions could lead to unnecessary violence and prolonged conflict.

