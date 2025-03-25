Phumtham urges calm, self-restraint in Cambodia border dispute

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has urged Thai citizens, particularly netizens, to refrain from inflaming tensions over a recent border dispute with Cambodia near Sa Kaeo. He warned that emotional reactions could escalate the situation into a conflict that would be detrimental to both nations.
Phumtham was referring to an incident on 20 March when a Thai patrol unit observed Cambodian troops occupying an area along the Sa Kaeo border. The area in question is designated as a no-man’s land under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2000, as both countries continue to lay claims to it.
A video of the confrontation between the two nations' troops circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from Thai nationalists. The footage reportedly shows Cambodian troops acting aggressively and pointing fingers at their Thai counterparts. Many netizens expressed outrage, alleging that Cambodian forces had encroached on Thai soil.
Phumtham reassured the public that there was no need for panic, as established mechanisms exist to resolve overlapping claims areas (OCAs) between Thailand and Cambodia. He noted that Thailand also has border disputes with Myanmar and Laos due to each country using its own maps, leading to disagreements over OCAs.
The Defence Minister stressed that disputes over OCAs should be addressed through negotiations and mutual restraint. If discussions reach a deadlock, the issue should be temporarily set aside rather than escalated.
“Deploying forces to occupy disputed areas could lead to war,” Phumtham cautioned. “I believe we must resume negotiations through an appointed committee to find a resolution. There is no need for excessive concern, as the leaders of both nations can still engage in dialogue.”
When asked whether the Cambodian troops’ actions were intended to provoke violence, Phumtham urged Thais not to adopt such a mindset, as it could further inflame tensions and increase the risk of conflict.
He emphasised that when such incidents occur, Thailand has diplomatic channels to formally protest Cambodia’s actions.
“I urge everyone to exercise caution because war benefits no one,” he stated. “Do not overreact by perceiving this as deliberate provocation.”
Phumtham concluded by calling on all sectors of Thai society to practice self-restraint in handling border disputes. He warned that allowing emotions to dictate reactions could lead to unnecessary violence and prolonged conflict.