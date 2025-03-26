Cambodian police capture Thai ‘ringleaders’ during Poipet scam raids

A total of 63 Thai nationals were taken into custody during the raids, including two children.

On March 25, the National Police reported that 57 of the detainees would be deported back into the neighbouring Kingdom, while seven, identified as the ringleaders, would face charges in Banteay Meanchey province.

During the operation, authorities seized evidence including 33 computers, 65 mobile phones used for illegal online criminal activities, 65 Thai identification cards and 2 Thai passports.