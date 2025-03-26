Cambodian police capture Thai ‘ringleaders’ during Poipet scam raids

A total of 63 Thai nationals were taken into custody during the raids, including two children.
On March 25, the National Police reported that 57 of the detainees would be deported back into the neighbouring Kingdom, while seven, identified as the ringleaders, would face charges in Banteay Meanchey province.
During the operation, authorities seized evidence including 33 computers, 65 mobile phones used for illegal online criminal activities, 65 Thai identification cards and 2 Thai passports.
“Based on the evidence, the authorities determined that this group was preparing to commit online crimes, using Cambodian territory to carry out activities which would target other nations,” added the national police.
The statement noted that 46 of the Thais present appeared to have had their movements restricted, although there were no signs of physical violence being used against them.
The National Police will request cooperation from their Thai counterparts to coordinate the deportation process.
The seven suspected ringleaders are currently undergoing questioning at the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police Commissariat.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network